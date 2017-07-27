Applications open for Love Island 2018

Some viewers are already having withdrawal symptoms after the conclusion of Love Island, but ITV are already looking for new recruits for the 2018 version of the show.

Indeed, ITV 2 already confirmed that there will be a 4th season of the show with the channel saying it is looking for: “Vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of a summer of love.

“The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another - but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public who ultimately decide who stays on Love Island.”

So if the show is totally you, on paper, then here’s how you can apply for the 2018 series.

In order to apply you must be over the age of 18 on or before the closing date for applications - 30 April 2018 and have a valid passport and other travel documentation.

Those looking to participate in the programme for a minimum of eight weeks between May and July.

So, if you want to put your eggs in Love Island 2018’s basket, then get applying using this online application form.