TOP TOTS 2017: Is your child a Top Tot?

Our hugely popular children's photographic competition is back and it's absolutely FREE to enter! This is the Fylde coast's premier baby photographic competition and it’s totally free of charge.

We have teamed up with Thingamajigz children’s indoor play centre in Poulton to bring you the cutest kids on the Fylde and the search begins to find our Top Tots.

Every entrant is guaranteed to be featured in The Gazette and every child will get a free play session, courtesy of Thingamajigz!

To enter your child is simple.

Just go along to any of the FREE photographic sessions taking place in Wilko, Dickson Road, Blackpool every day from Tuesday February 28th to Sunday March 5th. Photo sessions take place daily between 10am and 4pm, no appointment necessary.

All children photographed will appear in a special supplement in The Gazette in March. The lucky winner will win a selection of great prizes including gift vouchers, a framed portrait and an engraved trophy, plus a children’s birthday party courtesy of Thingamajigz.

Good luck to all entrants!

Thingamajigz is a fantastic children’s indoor soft play centre located on Poulton Business Park, just off Garstang Rd East. It is the perfect place for your children to play in a safe, clean, friendly and exciting setting whilst you relax with a Rijo coffee and a bite to eat.

Your little ones will love playing on our large play frame with four lane astra slide as well as our fab football area. There’s also a baby area for the toddlers to enjoy!

Thingamajigz also host the best children’s parties in town so why not give us a call and ask about our Mega Deal package...just £150 for up to 30 children! If you are looking for something extra special we also host Private Hire & Laser tag parties too!

With free parking, free WiFi and lots of offers available throughout the year why not slide on over to Thingamajigz soon!