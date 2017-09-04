Top chef joins county food event panel

Michelin-starred Chef Nigel Haworth, chef patron of Northcote, recently named Hotel of the Year 2017 by Visit England and the AA, will join keynote speaker Jay Rayner on a panel at a major food event this week.

They will be talking at Taste Lancashire 2017 which starts on Wednesday at at Holmes Mill, Clitheroe and is backed by the Department for International Trade and Boost Business Lancashire.

Ruth Connor, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire says, “Lancashire food and drink is amongst the best in the world, one of the county’s key strengths and an important contributor to the economy and Lancashire story.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Department for International Trade, Visit Britain’s Food is Great initiative and so many experts, whose support and time is helping champion Lancashire’s food and drink businesses.

“We all benefit from Lancashire’s increased profile on the world stage; whether that’s the spotlight it places on our quality producers and hospitality offer, our award-wining pubs, restaurants and hotels or, the boost is gives to our annual 67 million visitors whose spend contributes over £3.8bn to the local economy, helping create jobs and grow businesses. “We are incredibly proud of our food and drink businesses and our Taste Lancashire campaign, which includes high profile events such as the Taste Lancashire 2017 conference, aims to showcase the county and further establish Lancashire as a must visit destination.”