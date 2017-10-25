Tis the season to get spooky

Fright night means there’s extra outings for Blackpool’s Supernatural Events.

The Victorian Ghost Hunter, aka Stephen Mercer, is joining forces with Blackpool Heritage Trams for the Ghost Tram - a special journey from the Pleasure Beach to Fleetwood and back with stories of ‘ghosts galore and horrifying hauntings from across the Fylde coast’, setting off at 5.15pm.

And later that night, he’ll be at The Regent Cinema, Church Street, with a short talk on haunted Blackpool, followed by frightening film, Paranormal Activity, and closing the night with a Victorian seance at a secret location within the Regent, screened in the cinema, all from 8pm.

Stephen will also host Halloween Ghost Walks on Monday and from Wednesday to Saturday, November 1 to 4, setting off from the Tourist Information Centre at 7.30pm.

He said: “Those brave souls attending will be led on a walking tour to some of the town’s most important, historic and haunted locations to hear stories of the supernatural and tales of terror; including the man in black, the Victorian lady, mummified cats, phantom trams, shipwrecks and foghorns and more.

Visit www.BlackpoolGhostWalks.co.uk for details and to book.