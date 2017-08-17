Thousands set to attend Blackpool tattoo convention

More than 160 of the best tattoo artists in Europe are set to appear in Blackpool this weekend for a major convention set to attract thousands.

Tatcon at the Norbreck Castle features top artists from as far away as Mexico and Portugal plus a range of bizarre and intriguing performance artists.

One of the organisers, Przemek Malachowski from the InkDen in Blackpool, said it was the fourth Tacon and this year’s was bigger and better than ever.

He said: “We have really worked hard to make it the best ever and we have been able to attract top artists from Europe and beyond.

“We had 2,000 people visit last year and we are expecting to beat that.

“There will be a competition for the best aspects of tattoo art work and lots of artists such as sword swallowers, fire eaters and bands. This is a huge event for Blackpool and has very high profile in the tattoo world.

“We are trying to raise the profile of the art and visitors will be able to see some of the leading artists in the world in action.”

Among the entertainers will be Guinness World Record holder Johnny Strange, Sin Circus and Blackpool’s own FY Wingz. It is on from 10am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday with last entry at 7pm.