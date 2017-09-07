Things to do this weekend (September 8 to 12)

Here's some things to try this weekend, and even extending beyond the weekend:

FREE: Dinosaur Day, Morecambe, Saturday, September 9

There’ll be dinosaurs galore in Happy Mount Park in Morecambe. Take part in dino-activities and dance to dino-music - something you can boom, shudder and shake to. There will also be a birds of prey display, competitions, workshops and more to keep you entertained. What is your favourite dinosaur? T.Rex, Triceratops, Diplodocus or a Microraptor? Whichever one it is, head along and spend some time with your very own dinosaur friends. It starts at 12pm. For further information call the Cafe in the Park on 01524 401140.



PAID: Play Reading Group, Blackpool, Saturday, September 9

This monthly event is perfect for anyone who relishes reading and engaging in discussion about great titles from some of the world’s leading playwrights. This is an informal and friendly group of people sharing like-minded interests, and the group have read everything from Greek tragedies and Shakespeare, to Oscar Wilde and J. B. Priestly.Held at the Grand Theatre on Church Street, Blackkpool, it runs from 1.30pm until 3.30pm and admission is £3, with additional 50p for the hire of a script.



PAID: Heritage of the Wyre Estuary Legstretcher, Thornton, Saturday, September 9

A guided walk to discover tales from bygone times based around Stanah, Cockle Hall and Wardley’s Creek. This walk is graded as moderate and involves some field walking. Make sure you wear or carry suitable clothing to cover all weather eventualities. Good, sturdy footwear is also recommended. Meet at Wyre Estuary Country Park in River Road, Thornton for a prompt 1.30pm start. Tickets are £3.50, with concessions at £2.50. For more details call 01995 602125.



PAID: Lancashire Game and Country Festival 2017, Garstang, Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10

This is Lancashire’s only dedicated game fair. Enjoy all aspects of country life in beautiful countryside – clay pigeon shooting, terrier show, gundog scurry, Cyril the Squirrel and his racing terriers, fly fishing demonstration, dog agility display, food hall, trade and other exhibitors. Weekend camping includes Saturday night entertainment. Dogs on leads welcome. Tickets are £10 for adults; £7 for children aged 10 to 16; under 10s go free.



FREE: Heritage Open Days: Behind the Bookshelves, Clitheroe, Saturday, September 9

As part of Heritage Open Days 2017 - learn the history of Clitheroe library, including the historic 1820s Moot Hall and 1600s dungeons. It is a Carnegie library and was opened in 1905. The library was designed by the partnership of Briggs and Wolstenholme. You can view original architectural plans and discover how the building has changed over the last century. Tours at 11am and 2pm. Clitheroe Library is on Church Street. For more inf0rmation call 0300 123 6703.



FREE: Heritage Open Days: Lancashire Infantry Museum, Preston, Saturday, September 9

Want to hear the ghostly tale of Private McCaffery or find out about the grisly murder of Bombardier Short? Join museum staff for a guided tour of Fulwood Barracks, visiting parts of the grounds that visitors are normally prohibited from. The tour will take in the Infantry and Cavalry Squares before finishing in the museum. Guided tours of the barracks are at 10.30am, 12.00pm and 1.30pm. No need to book. Don’t forget your photographic ID to show the Guard Room.



FREE: Coastal Wildlife Walk - Dune Walk, Fleetwood, Sunday, September 10

Take a stroll on the dunes with the Ranger team, examine what you find and learn about the coastal environment and the creatures that thrive in the dunes, the natural sea defence abilities of sand dunes and help record the wildlife along the coast. This walk is graded as easy. Wear suitable clothing and footwear. Meet at Rossall Point Observation Tower on The Esplanade in Fleetwwood for a 1pm start. The walk is expected to take about an hour. For more information call 01995 602125 or visit www.wyre.gov.uk/rossallpoint



FREE: Preston Pride, Preston, Saturday, September 9

Saturday will see the 6th annual Community Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Trans Celebration Festival. The festival will see a variety of music, market stalls, family friendly, fun activities and community expo area. This year is a special year for Pride events as it celebrates the 50 year anniversary of the part decriminalisation of homosexuality. It’s being held on the Flag Market from 11am until 4pm. Admission is free. For more information visit www.prestonpride.com/ or call 07411 055735.



PAID: Dog Pawty, Preston, Sunday, September 10

Go along with your human for some tail wagging fun at Auntie’s Doggie Daycare in Preston. They have a Pawsecco Bar, Pupcake Bar, Treat Bar, Photo Booth, cabaret from Preston Trick Dogs and lots of lovely dogs to hang out with all in aid of Preston Royal - Rosemere Cancer Foundation. Two pawty time’s 11am and 1pm. Please ensure that your humans are happy too socialise with others and no females in season. Tickets are £5. Buy your tickets from the reception of Bamber Bridge and Preston Auntie’s.



FREE: Blackpool Heritage Open Days, Blackpool, Thursday, September 7 until Sunday, September 10

There are many popular venues open to the public in Blackpool as part of the Heritage Open Days nationwide events. New sites this year include Bispham Court, Brooks Collectables and The Regent Cinema, along with returning favourites including Illuminations Depot, Grundy Art Gallery, Fylde Town Hall, Cleveleys Cottage Exhibition and a new Cinema Heritage Tour. Visit www.liveblackpool.info for more informtion.



PAID: Harry Potter Weekend, Thornton-in-Craven, Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10

Head to Thornton Hall Farm in Thornton-in-Craven, near Skipton, and enjoy a special two-day spell-binding experience in the style of Harry Potter. See some amazing performances, meet and greets and join in special workshops with Harry and his friends. As well as some stunning live owl displays. There’s also lots of farm fun to be had - including animal feeding, animal petting, egg collecting and much more. Open from 10am until 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are required for this event - to book visit www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk/



FREE: Heritage Open Day: St Peter's Church, Heysham, Saturday. September 9

Explore the 8th century St Peter’s Church and its graveyard in Heysham, with afternoon tours including the interior of the church and the world-famous ‘Hog Back Stone’. Tours are free, running at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm. Places are limited and pre-booking is essential via Morecambe Bay Partnership’s website.



PAID: Bat Walk Night, Preston, Monday, September 11

Brockholes Bat Walk Night will start with an introduction to the fascinating creatures and the equipment they will be using to detect them, before heading out on the reserve for a walk to see if the bats are out and about. Suitable for children aged 5+ only who can sit and listen to a speaker. Children must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket. Tickets include free parking and hot drink and biscuits. Make sure you are dressed for the weather conditions wearing sturdy footwear and bring a torch. Brockholes Nature Reserve is off Jct 31 of the M6. It starts at 6.30pm on Monday.



PAID: Russ Brown's Carnival of Magic, Blackpool, from Saturday, September 9 until Sunday, October 15

Take a magical journey as the carnival rolls into town. What lurks deep within the Ghost Train? What secrets are to be revealed in their side shows? This carnival is packed with magic and illusion around every corner. Enjoy this evening with award-winning magician Russ Brown at his Carnival of Magic and who knows, you could even be the star of the show! It’s at the Horshoe Bar in Blackpool, starting on Saturday. Showtimes 6pm (Sat and Sun).



FREE: Craft and Chat, Preston, Tuesday, September 12

Calling all knitters, crocheters and anybody who loves to make things... Head to the Harris Museum and Art Gallery in Preston for this monthly crafting club. It’s a chance for people who love to get together and share inspiration. Just turn up and bring your craft project with you. It’s on Tuesday, from 2pm until 4pm. Admission is free.

