Things to do this weekend (September 1 to 4)

As the summer holidays come to an end, why not try one of these great events?

PAID: Annual Open Day, Blackpool, Saturday, September 2

A fun packed day at World Horse Welfare Penny Farm in Blackpool with entertainment for all the family is promised! Main ring demonstrations by stunt rider Guido, Lancashire Mounted Police, Pony Club mounted games and dog agility plus a whole host of other things to do including archery, donkey rides, fairground rides, shopping, classic cars, pig racing and loads more. The indoor school will have retail areas and children’s entertainers. Admission: £4 for adults; £2 for ages under 16. For more information call 01253 766983.

FREE: Vintage by the Sea, Morecambe, Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3

This award-winning festival returns to Morecambe to celebrate the brilliance of 20th century design, fashion, vehicles and entertainment. Experience live music, classic cars, street theatre, workshops, marketplace and crafts, heritage buses, vintage fairground and pop-up dance. It promises to be a fantastic feast of fun, food, style and music. Whilst admission to the festival is free, some events may be ticketed. Visit www.vintagefestival.co.uk/events/vintage-sea-2nd-3rd-september-2017/

PAID: Xplorer Against the Clock, Preston, Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3

This is a chance to put your summer ‘Xplorer’ skills to the test in this navigation challenge against the clock! Take your pick from two courses on the reserve as you search for markers. The winners will be announced at 4pm. It’s being held at Brockholes Nature Reserve, off Jct 31 of the M6 at Preston. Admission to the event is £3 per pack, and it runs from 10am until 3pm on both days. For more information visit http://www.brockholes.org/ or call 01772 872000.

FREE: A Marathon Reading of Swallows and Amazons, Coniston, Sunday, September 3

A marathon reading of Arthur Ransome’s much loved children’s adventure story Swallows and Amazons takes place on the lake shore north of Coniston Boating Centre, starting at 9am. The novel’s 31 chapters will take around a mammoth nine hours to read, and will involve at least 35 readers. The event marks the 50th anniversary of Ransome’s death, and is a celebration of reading, the Lake District and being outdoors. Swallows and Amazons forever!

PAID: Raver Tots, Preston, Saturday, September 2

Raver Tots is a family rave-style event where kids and grown-ups can hit the dance floor and let off some steam together! Celebrating the best of British rave culture, expect some of the countries biggest name DJs playing the best in old skool rave, happy hardcore, drum & bass, house and garage with lots of kids fun, including soft play areas, parachutes, glow sticks, ball ponds, bubbles and balloons. It’s being held at Preston’s Guild Hall from 2pm until 4pm. Tickets are £12 for adults; £9.50 for ages under 16.

FREE: Blackpool Illuminations & LightPool 2017, Blackpool, from Friday, September 1 until Sunday, November 5

Have you seen them? The sort of spectacle that everyone should see at least once, Blackpool Illuminations enthral millions of visitors every year. The annual Festival of Light compliments the traditional Illuminations with a contemporary look at the concept of light and art working together to create entertainment. You can even get involved with some of the interactive installations designed to amuse and provoke thought. Admission is free.

PAID: Muso Magazine’s 25th Anniversary Bash, Preston, Saturday, September 2

In September 1992, a new magazine devoted to the promotion of live music in and around Preston was first published. Born out of a desire to find out who was playing where and when, ‘Muso-Nooz’ featured a comprehensive gig-guide, as well as interviews with local bands, and reviews of gigs and demo tapes.The magazine lasted for 7 years, finally coming to an end in 1999. To celebrate six bands will be lining up for your listening pleasure at The New Continental in Preston. Tickets are just £5 and the night kicks off at 6.45pm.

FREE: Significant Ink, Preston, Sunday, September 3

Ever wanted to write for TV? Then go along to this Significant Ink taster sessions with writer Chris Neilan. They will be looking at character, dialogue, and the features of a good script using film clips as reference point, as well as working on our own script ideas. This session takes place at Ham and Jam in Preston. The taster sessions are aimed at a range of writers. It starts at 11am and runs until 1pm. Register at www.evensi.uk/significant-ink-ham-and-jam-preston-3-sept-ham-and-jam/218456161

FREE: St Annes International Kite Festival, Lytham St Annes, from Friday, September 1 until Sunday, September 3

Pack a picnic, gather together family and friends, and head down to St Annes beach from 11am until 5pm for all the fun of the air! The festival will feature single line kites of all shapes and sizes, including a massive 30 metre long inflatable Octopus, flying cows, dogs and even hippos. Plus two-line and four-line stunt kites. New this year is Oscar, the world’s largest teddy bear. Also open from 7pm until 10pm on Friday - an evening of illuminated kite flying.

PAID: Martha the Cat’s Great Big Adventure, Blackburn, Sunday, September 3

The the children to the Thwaites Empire Theatre in Blackburn to see Martha the Cat’s Great Big Adventure.With spectacular set and costumes, this remarkable new musical follows the fascinating adventures of Martha the Magical Cat and her friends and is sure to entrance all who watch. Curtain up is 2pm and tickets are £8 for adults; £6 for ages 16 and under; or £20 for a family ticket - two adults, two children). To book visit www.thwaitesempiretheatre.co.uk/

PAID: Ushers: The Front of House Musical, Preston, from Wednesday, September 6 unyil Saturday, September 9

Presented by Preston Musical Comedy Society, Ushers: The Front of House Musical follows the lives of the stagiest people in the theatre – the front of house staff selling programmes, ice-creams and tearing tickets. The show has big, bold company numbers, amazing ice-cream tray choreography and a script with heart, soul and an ice-bucket full of laughs. It is being presented at Preston Playhouse Theatre. Curtain up each night is 7.30pm. Tickets are £12, with concessions at £10. Call 0333 666 3366 to book.

PAID: The Last Train to Tomorrow, Preston, Monday, September 4

It’s the start of a new season for Preston Historical Society and they will be hosting a rare talk by Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines, who was born in Prague in 1929 and came to the UK as a child on the last train of Sir Nicholas Winton’s Kindertransport in 1939. It’s at St John’s Minster Church in Preston on Monday, from 7.15pm. Admission is £3.

PAID: The Taming of the Shrew, Chorley, Saturday, September 2

Experience a wonderful outdoor theatre performance in Astley Park’s Walled Garden of The Taming of the Shrew. Pack a picnic, some camping chairs and get family and friends together for Heartbreak Productions’ enchanting performance of the Shakespeare classic. The performance starts at 5.30pm and lasts approximately two hours. Tickets are £10 for adults, £7 for children or a family ticket (two adults and two children) can be purchased for £30. The Walled Garden will be open from 4.30pm for attendees. It’s happening on Saturday.

FREE: 50th Rossendale Round the Hills Walk, Rossendale, Sunday, September 3

The 50th Rossendale Round the Hills Walk will take place on Sunday. The 18 mile walk starts and finishes at Marl Pits Sports Complex on Newchurch Road in Rawtenstall, with registration from 8am until 10.30am. The walk starts from 8.30am. This year there is also a slightly easier 15 mile route available, both routes taking in the glorious Rossendale countryside. There will be a free ‘50th walk t-shirt’ for the first 500 entrants.

PAID: Fun Sails, Morecambe, Monday, September 4

Taster Fun Sails are a great way to experience Morecambe Bay from the sea. No prior sailing experience is needed. There’s room for four people aboard the yacht plus the fully qualified Skipper. Sailing trips take place around the time of high tide which changes every day. You can book your Fun Sail online at www.bayseaschool.com/sailing/fun-sail