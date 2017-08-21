Things to do this weekend (August 25 to 28)

There's plenty of events happening over the Bank Holiday weekend:

FREE: Botany Bay Canal Fest, Chorley, Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28

This event will offer contrasting experiences with Boatel Party Cruises running cruises along the canal for all the family. Ellerbeck Narrowboats and the Kennet boat will also be featuring. Canal Fest is a free entry event with lots of activities to keep all ages entertained, including free canoeing experiences, classic car display, Silcocks Mini Fun Fair, bumper boats, live music and much more. There are individual charges for the different boat journeys. Find out more online at www.botanybay.co.uk or call 01257 261220.

PAID: Vintage Cars and Coffee Sunday, Hoghton, Sunday, August 27

Hoghton Tower invites vintage and classic car owners and clubs to show off their cars with the backdrop of one of Lancashire’s grandest historic homes. Meet like minded vintage car owners, meet friends, enjoy a coffee or even a bite to eat in the Vaio Room Tea Room, take a stroll in the beautiful walled gardens or better still, join a fascinating guided tours of Hoghton Tower. Admission is £10 adults; £8 concessions. Open from 10am. There is no need to book a slot for your car on this occasion.

PAID: The Emperor’s New Clothes, Lytham, Sunday, August 27

The spectacular open air play at Lytham Hall will provide an ideal final treat for Lancashire families, as the six week summer break draws to a close. Lytham Hall, one of the country’s best supported venues for outdoor theatre, will welcome the Illyria Theatre Company and their performance of the popular Hans Christian Andersen story The Emperor’s New Clothes at 4pm. Gates will open at 2pm and you can unload picnic baskets and folding chairs. Tickets are £13 adults; different prices for children.

PAID: Penwortham Beer Festival, Preston, Friday, August 25 until Monday, August 28

A three-day beer festival is returning to Penwortham. Pints will be raised at Penwortham Cricket Club in Greenbank Road, off Leyland Road, from Friday at 4.30pm. This year’s festival includes a guest appearance from former Miss England Elizabeth Grant, from Preston. The beauty queen will be compering a charity auction during the Saturday evening in aid of Derian House. Entry is £5 on the door and includes a pint, commemorative glass and programme.

PAID: The Great North West Motorbike Festival, Blackpool, Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27

The Great North West Motorbike Festival, a brand new family friendly event roars into Blackpool’s famous Winter Gardens for the inaugural event. During the festival motorbike enthusiasts will have a chance to browse the latest bikes from major manufacturers including BMW, Harley-Davidson, Honda and Ducati, whilst live demonstrations in bike maintenance will be hosted by Myerscough College. Open 9.30am until 5pm both day. Admission is £10 adults; £1 under 12s.

FREE: Taste of Leyland, Leyland, Saturday, August 26

Avoid busy bank holiday traffic, by heading over to Leyland to enjoy A Taste of Leyland during this food and drink event. You can expect a range of food stalls on Hough Lane, Leyland Market and Balfour Court, all offering a variety of traditional and international cuisine. You can buy food to eat there and then or take home, and also taste locally brewed beers and ciders. There will also be lots of different activities for all the family to enjoy. Open from 10am until 4pm. For more information call 01772 625441.

PAID: The Trench Brothers, Lancaster, until Sunday, September 24

A dramatic exhibition at Lancaster Maritime Museum is helping people to discover what life was like for eight front line soldiers from different armies during World War 1. The ‘Trench Brothers’ display tells the story of eight typical soldiers from the Indian Army, the British West Indies Army and the British Army, and is supported by a programme of family events. It includes maps tracing the routes taken by the soldiers to the battle and photographs showing their military life and experiences. Admission is £3 for adults; £2 concessions.

FREE: Family 1st Fitness, Preston, Saturday, August 26

This is a six-week programme of family fun events. Each session will be based on storytelling and the physical activities will be an extension of the story, requiring the children and parents to work together in order to succeed at the tasks. All activities can be tailored to suit the needs of your family, so it doesn’t matter how fit or physically active you are. You’re never too old to play! Events are being held in Frenchwood Park at 10am. For more information call/text 07894 116430 or email family1stfitness@outlook.com

FREE: Netrunner Beginners and Demo Day, Preston, Saturday, August 26

Netrunner is one of the most popular games played at Dice and Donuts on Butler Street in Preston, but it can be confusing finding where to start. Join them for an afternoon of teaching and playing Netrunner. They’ll have friendly local Netrunners around helping you learn the rules, and loaner decks you can play with, and they’ll help you build decks too. It’s free to take part, and we’ll have promos and prizes for people who stay and play a few games with each other.

PAID: Longview’s Annual Dog Show, Blackpool, Sunday, August 27

Longview Animal Centre RSPCA’s annual dog show will take place in Stanley Park, Blackpool, located on the netball courts. There will be over 20 classes available for dogs to participate in and win prizes and there will be a wide variety of stalls to browse throughout the day. Registration forms will be available on the day and also available to collect from the animal centre and their charity shops. It runs from 10am until 4pm. Call Hannah on 01253 703000 for more information or to include a stall.