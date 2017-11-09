Things to do (November 9 to 15)

There's plenty of events to pick from over the coming days:

FREE: Beattie Open Day - Preston & Beyond, Preston, Saturday, November 11

Join the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, on Preston’s Flag Market, to celebrate the success of their latest exhibition - Streets of Change: Beattie’s Preston & Beyond. You can find out more about this popular Victorian Preston artist and the contemporary artists and photographers who have contributed to mapping and exploring Preston’s lost streets and buildings. Activities will be taking place all day. It runs from 11am until 4pm. For more information call 01772 258248 or visit www.harrismuseum.org.uk/

PAID: Stolen, Lancaster, Saturday, November 11

The Devil’s Violin ensemble will take you on an epic journey, through a dreamlike land where you will encounter a king turned to stone, an old woman living in the claw of a giant cockerel and a glass man filled with wasps. This is a tale of lost loves, bravery, and above all else, hope. It’s on at The Storey, Meeting House Lane in Lancaster, as part of Lancaster LitFest. Curtain up is 7.30pm. Ticket are £12, with concessions at £10. The show is suitable for ages 10 and over. To book tickets visit www.litfest.org or call 01524 582394.

PAID: Festive Flower & Food Show, Blackpool, Thursday, November 9 until Sunday, November 11

Returning to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies celebrates the festive season with flowers and food in all its many aspects. See over 300 competitive floral designs showcasing the creative talents of NAFAS and enjoy daily demonstrations in the Design and Taste Theatres. Opening times are 9.30am until 6pm on all days. Daily admission tickets are £18, or get a season ticket for £40. To book call 0844 856 1111.

FREE: Flying Camel - Craft Session, Clitheroe, Saturday, November 11

This family friendly event is organised as part of the Trench Brothers exhibition - a creative response to the untold stories of ethnic minority soldiers in the First World War. The exhibition is free and is open from November 5 to January 7, 2018 at Clitheroe Castle Museum on Castle Hill. You can get involved and make a miniature Sopwith Camel, the famous fighter plane of World War One. Whilst this event is free, there is an admission charge to the museum. For more information call 01200 424568.

FREE: Cleveleys Health Walk, Cleveleys, Saturday, November 11

A circular walk around Cleveleys, comfortable footwear and suitable clothing advised. This walk is suitable for beginners. The walk is part of the Walking for Health campaign. Walking has been described as the perfect exercise as it has a positive impact on the body and the mind. It also helps in preventing illnesses. The walk starts at 10.30am. Meet at Cleveleys Community Centre for a prompt start. Admission is free - no need to book. For more information call 01995 602125.

PAID: Ghost Hunt, Morecambe, Saturday, November 11

Join the Ghost Hunter Tours team as they investigate the very haunted and abandoned Park Hotel in Morecambe. The hotel has a long history of reported sightings and strange happenings. Are you brave enough to join Ghost Hunter Tours on this full blown ghost hunt? The Park Hotel is on Regeants Drive in Morecambe and the night runs from 8pm until 3am. Tickets are £29, available by calling 07724 364333. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ghosthuntertours/

FREE: Discovery Trail, Preston, Saturday, November 11

This is an event for children and young people of all ages. Go along to learn about how to use arts activities to do social science action research. Young people, children and any adults accompanying them are invited to wander through the city, visiting venues where they can see and hear stories and art that have been created by previous research projects. Part of the national ESRC Festival of Social Science. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/discovery-trail-you-yourcity-theworld-tickets-35882949869

PAID: Garden of Edith - Swap Shop, Preston, Saturday, November 11

Experience Preston based pop-up fashion with this swap shop. Garden of Edith swap and sell art, homewares and clothing. Just bring down the clothes or other items you’re bored of, and pay £3 entry to grab a whole new wardrobe. You can also grab a bite to eat and some coffee whilst you are at it! Features local artists. It’s at the Town House Coffee & Brew Bar, Friargate in Preston, from 10am until 4pm. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/garden.of.edith.swapshop/

FREE: Lancaster Chilli Fiesta, Lancaster, Saturday, November 11

Chilli Fest UK presents one day of chilli mayhem at Lancaster Town Hall. The event will feature the very best of British chilli producers, who will be exhibiting chilli jams, chilli dips, chilli chutney, chilli chocolate and chilli beverages. If you like it hot, it is really not to be missed! The event runs from 11am until 5pm. Dontations to The Children’s Society are welcomed at this free event. For more information visit http://www.chillifest.net/lancaster-chilli-fiesta/4590747726 or call 01524 590650.

FREE: Preston Hackspace Monthly Meetup, Preston, Monday, November 12

Join Preston Hackspace for their monthly hackspace open night - the Hackspace will be open to all. This time they will have a HTC Vive virtual reality set to play with! They will also be hanging out, relaying news about the hackspace and then doing some hacking/making. There will be 3D printers, Arduinos, Raspberry Pis, Drones and all other kinds of things to hack.You can also take along your projects. It’s at Unit B, 28a Good Street in Preston, running from 7pm until 10pm.

PAID: Santa's Post Box, Preston, from Saturday, November 11 until Sunday, December 17

Head over to Brockholes Nature Reserve and let the little ones write their letter to Santa at before heading off on a winter walk to Santa’s Post Box. Make sure that you find the secret North Pole Stamp en route or your letter won’t make it to Lapland. You can pick up your map pack from Brockholes or pre-book online for a discount. This event starts tomorrow and runs until Sunday, December 17. Open daily from 10am until 2pm (except Mondays). Tickets are £5 online or £6 on the day. Visit http://brockholes.skiddletickets.com/events.php?keyword=post+box to book.

FREE: Remembrance Sunday, Preston, Sunday, November 12

Preston will pause to pay its respects to fallen soldiers during the annual service in the city centre. Remembrance Sunday sees a service led by the Mayor of Preston take place at the Cenotaph.It starts from 10.50am on Sunday and the service is to be led by Bishop John Goddard. The Brindle Band will provide music for the service on the Flag Market. Wreaths will be laid by the Mayor of Preston councillor Brian Rollo, followed by representatives of the armed services and community organisations in the city. Veterans and serving military personnel, as well as cadets, will be in attendance.

PAID: Never Mind the Hotpots, Blackburn, Saturday, November 11

Join The Lancashire Hotpots at King Georges Hall in Blackburn, to celebrate their 10th anniversary of song and laughter. To celebrate a decade of Hotpotting they’re going back to their roots playing their debut album “Never Mind The Hotpots” in its entirety. It starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, and tickets are £14 (adv) or £16 on the door.

FREE: Getting to Know the Archives, Preston, Tuesday, November 14

Have you ever wondered how to use the resources at Lancashire Archives? How to find your great-great-grandfather’s will? If so, these monthly sessions are designed for you.An archivist will describe some of the sources they hold and explain the basic procedures for using Lancashire Archives. The event is free, but booking is required. It’s at Lancashire Archives on Bow Lane in Preston on Tuesday, November 14, from 5.30pm until 7pm. Call 01772 533039.

FREE: Pokemon Returns, Preston, Sunday, November 12

Pokemon fans old and young should head to Harlequins on Manchester Road in Preston on Sunday for a free Pokemon TCG event. This is a constructed event for all ages where you can play Pokemon TCG for free. It starts at 2pm. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2225619930998104/ or call 01772 251336.