Top musical Evita set to rock Blackpool

One of the most successful musicals of all time is coming to Blackpool Winter Gardens for one-week only.

Evita will run at Blackpool Opera house between Tuesday, June 20 and Saturday, June 24.

A performance of Evita

The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical, will be produced by Bill Kenwright, who previously took it on road in 2013/14 including 55 performances at the West End’s Dominion Theatre.

Telling the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron, Evita follows Eva’s journey from humble beginnings through to extraordinary wealth, power and iconic status which ultimately lead her to be heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

Originally opening on the West End in 1978, Evita has become iconic over the years, winning more than 20 major awards and spawning an Oscar winning film starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas.

Including songs such as Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, On This Night of a Thousand Stars, You Must Love Me, and Another Suitcase in Another Hall, this spectacular production promises once again to be one of the theatrical events of the year.

Star casting is to be announced in due course.

Winter Gardens Managing Director Michael Williams said: “Evita has become one of the most iconic musicals of our lifetime and I’m delighted we can welcome it to the Opera House next summer. Following the incredible story of Eva Peron audiences will be left captivated by the iconic score and magnificent staging.”

Evita is the latest big name show to be announced by Blackpool Winter Gardens for 2017.

The likes of Sister Act, Hairspray, La Cage Aux Folles, The Wedding Singer, Flashdance, Wonderland and Dreamboats and Petticoats have already been announced, along with a return for Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage, following a successful three-week run at the theatre this summer.

The West End cast gives it their all

• Tickets, priced from £25, go on sale at 10am today and are available from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.