Star has switched from song to stage to find One Love

He might have found fame in band Blue, but Antony Costa has found his ‘One Love’ in acting.

The singer-turned-actor appears in A Judgement In Stone, a murder mystery across the class divide, playing Roger Meadows, an ex-con who is trying to get his life back on track when he finds himself a major suspect in the grisly murder of the wealthy Coverdale family.

He said: “I got into the band at 18 and my life went in a different direction, but to me that’s all behind me now and I’m back to doing what I love. Theatre was definitely my first true love from back at school.”

Also starring Chris Ellison, Robert Duncan, Deborah Grant, Shirley Ann Field and Ben Nealson.

A JUDGEMENT IN STONE

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Until Saturday

Call 01253 290190