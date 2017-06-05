Singer Will is back on stage for Cabaret

Singer Will Young will be the star turn as Cabaret comes to the stage in Blackpool.

Pop Idol winner turned actor Will will reprise his role as Emcee, and will be joined by TV personality and singer Louise Redknapp when the show comes to Blackpool Opera House from October 3 to 7 as part of its UK tour.

Will played the role in the West End and has also starred in films including Mrs Henderson Presents. Louise rose to fame as a member of the girl group Eternal and last year was a runner-up in the 2016 series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Since its Broadway premiere in 1966 and the film version with Liza Minnelli and Oscar winner Joel Grey, Cabaret has won a number of stage and screen awards including 8 Oscars, 7 BAFTA’s and 13 Tonys.

Director Rufus Norris’ production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs and has picked up two Olivier Awards.

For ticket information or to book, call the box office on 0844 856 1111 or log on to www.wgbpl.co.uk