Roy ‘Chubby’ turns the air blue

If your tastes are a bit more blue (or Brown) then you’ll want to check out legendary comic Roy ‘Chubby’ at Viva Blackpool on Friday.

The Yorkshire comic is known for his x-rated style and has attracted plenty of controversy over a career spanning five decades.

Nobody splits opinion quite like the larger than life 71-year-old, with critics often describing his style as outdated but with one academic describing him as “The most important comedian of the past 25 years”.

Starting out as an entertainer in working men’s clubs, Brown got his first real break in the 1970s, coming second on show New Faces to a country and western band.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t so lucky when he applied for Opportunity Knocks, failing an audition due to swearing.

Since then, he’s become very famous on the comedy circuit for his unique stage costume, as well as his offensive shows, filled with back and forth heckling with the audience.

This year marks Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown’s third successive season in Blackpool and he’ll be performing a series of Friday night shows over the next few months.

He has been deemed “too rude for TV” so if you want to see him in action, this is your chance.

Although, probably best to make sure you don’t swear at him. Back in 2003, he was fined £200 in Blackpool for assaulting a fan who had sworn at him. At the time Brown said: “I have traditional values and I wanted the man to stop swearing in front of women and children who were on the pier.”

Tickets are available from https://www.vivablackpool.com/event/roy-chubby-brown and are priced between £17 and £22,

The show is strictly over 18 and those easily offended are advised to stay away.