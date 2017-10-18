REVIEW: STOMP, Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Stomp, the British theatrical sensation has been touring the world for 26 years - with up to five companies performing at any time.

And the UK touring company began their week’s run in Blackpool with spectacular effect.

Stomp is an infectious blend of physical theatre, percussion, dance and comedy where eight talented performers use everything - including the kitchen sink - to make music and beat out a series of well-rehearsed rhythms.

The musical and comic timing is impeccable and there is no weak link within the tight ensemble. The well-trained performers had spectators both highly amused and gasping with delight throughout the show.

The performers sustained maximum energy levels for the entire 100-minute production and also kept the audience engaged by encouraging them to clap along with them at various points.

There were some really nice characterisations from all members of the company, which can be difficult to convey in a production with no spoken word.

There were a couple of tiny mishaps; however, these were so quickly solved, ensuring no disruption to the continuous rhythm, a testament to the intuitive cast and crew.

Technical elements of the production were excellent and did not distract from the performance.

The two-tiered set was not only visually stunning, it was also used well by the cast, who in one particular sketch, were suspended from the scaffolding, beating out another captivating tune on the various attached stage props.

The lighting was subtle and superbly used to enhance the on-stage action.

The audience were completely elated giving a much deserved standing ovation and rapturous applause.

Until Saturday.