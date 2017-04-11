Playwriting course to help share New Views

The craft of playwrighting will be explored in a new course offered by The Electric Sunshine Project.

TESP will launch its 10-week course, following the National Theatre’s New Views scheme for emerging playwrights.

The artists’ collective, named in recognition of Blackpool’s famed Illuminations, is run by Melanie Whitehead, who has worked on National Theatre education programmes with productions such as War Horse and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.

Melanie said: “Each week participants will gain insights from today’s most significant professional playwrights and try out new techniques to learn the craft of playwriting.

“Each session focuses on a different part of creating a script, generating ideas and developing your voice as a writer through exercises, discussions and feedback.”

The course runs at The Oracle, St Annes Road, from Tuesday, May 9, from 7pm to 9pm, and costs £100. Visit www.electricsunshineproject.co.uk/product/new-views-playwriting-course or call 07940 502450 for more information.