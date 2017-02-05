Peter Pan heads to Blackpool

Peter Pan is heading to Blackpool this Christmas.

The boy who never grew up will be flying into the resort from Neverland for a three-week run at Blackpool Opera House starting on Saturday December 16.

A spokesman for the show said: “Join Peter, Wendy, John and Michael as they take on the villainous Captain Hook and his band of merry pirates in the battle for Neverland in a spectacular show for all the family.

“With a feisty fairy and a band of lost boys on their side will it be enough to stop the evil Hook?

“You’ll have to come along to find out.”

Peter Pan is produced by the award-winning Selladoor Family, leading producer of mid and large-scale family productions including The Quite Remarkable Adventures of the Owl and the Pussycat, James and the Giant Peach, Guess How Much I Love You and The Broons.

Michael Williams, managing director of The Winter Gardens, said: “We’re delighted to announce with Selladoor Family that Peter Pan will become part of our fantastic 2017 programme.

“This family favourite will delight audiences with a live band and stunning magical effects, lavish sets and spectacular costumes.

“Our partnership with Selladoor continues to grow and has seen a range of top quality shows visit the Opera House in recent years including Footloose and Avenue Q with more to follow including Flashdance this autumn.

“Audiences will be guaranteed a magical festive production from one of the best touring companies in the UK today.”

David Hutchinson, artistic director of Selladoor Family, said: “We’re thrilled to be working alongside The Opera House, to bring this classic tale to life on stage.

“Peter Pan marks our commitment to our partnership with the Winter Gardens to bring many more shows to this fantastic venue.”

Tickets start at £10. Go to www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk