‘People were moved to tears by performance’

Group of Churches’ Easter Passion hailed as huge success as 200 turn out for re-enactment

A group of churches from across Lytham came together for a moving re-telling of the story of Jesus’ final days.

Harry Brack from Lytham as Jesus in the Passion Play performed around Lytham

Building on the success of their first performance two years ago, Lytham Churches Together organised the Lytham Passion Play, which paraded through the streets on Sunday, watched by around 200 people.

Organiser Cath Powell said: “It was really successful.

“Harry Brack, who played Jesus, was fantastic and he’s never done any acting before.

“It’s a time for reflection and a lot of people said how they were moved to tears by the production.”

All the churches in Lytham were represented at the performance, which was attended by Lytham Community Choir and Lytham Youth Choir.