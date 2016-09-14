Nobody’s Perfect but this rom com aims to be

The production company responsible for the hugely successful ‘SWAP!’ at the Grand Theatre earlier this year will return once again with ‘Nobody’s Perfect’.

talking Scarlett, who also produced recent performances of ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ and ‘A Party to Murder’ bring the feel-good romantic comedy to the Grand on Tuesday, October 4 for a five day run.

Starring Emmerdale’s Leah Bracknell and The Bill’s Stephen Beckett, Nobody’s Perfect tells the story of a burgeoning male author, desperately trying to get his work published by any means -even if those means are having to pretend to be a woman to get his book released by a feminist publishing house.

What follows is a farce, with the author’s deception unravelling with hilarious consequences.

A spokesman for the Grand Theatre said: “Anyone who loved SWAP! will enjoy Nobody’s Perfect.

“It’s for literary lovers, farce lovers and all those who enjoy a good night in with a classic romantic comedy.

“talking Scarlet are renowned for their hugely entertaining productions. They have been bringing quality drama to us since 2014, helping us in our commitment to provide great value for money for Blackpool theatregoers.”

Tickets and more information are available from blackpoolgrand.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01253 290190.