Meaty treat is the Holy Grail

A new production of Monty Python musical Spamalot had its UK premiere in Blackpool ahead of hitting the road.

REVIEW: Spamalot, Opera House, Blackpool

‘Lovingly ripped off’ from the 1975 film Monty Python And The Holy Grail, this spammier than ever production is full of misfit knights, killer rabbits, dancing nuns and ferocious Frenchmen.

The cast of Spamalot at the Winter Gardens

The cast of the show, produced by Sell-A-Door - the company staging the Opera House’s Christmas show Peter Pan, took a tour of the Winter Gardens’ Baronial Hall, to get in the spirit of the tale of knights and kings. Performances continue until Saturday.