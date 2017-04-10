Laugh Out Loud with musical comedian

Guitar wielding comic Pierre Hollins will headline the next Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club at the Grand Theatre.

During his career, Pierre has headlined at clubs throughout the Europe, The Middle East and Asia, appearing alongisde the likes of Alexei Sayle, Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry.

Joining Pierre on the lineup is BAFTA-nominated Michael Legge.

Legge was nominated for a BAFTA award for his writing on the MTV website of the show The Osbournes and his blog won the 2009 Chortle award for Best Off-Stage Contribution.

Last but not least is Mark Smith, who proved very popular when he appeared on hit BBC show Russell Howard’s Good News.

Damion Larkin, producer of Laugh Out Loud Comedy, who is also the compere on the evening, said: “There’s something for everyone in this show – a rock ’n roll comedy genius, a BAFTA nominated comedian, and a BBC regular and Russell Howard favourite.”

Tickets are priced at £15.50 and are available to book in advance on lolcomedyclubs.co.uk.