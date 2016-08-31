Kitty follows legendary father on to the stage

She might not be able to fly right up to the sky but the daughter of the legendary Keith Harris will be following in her father’s footsteps, performing at a variety show on Friday, September 16.

Sixteen-year-old Kitty Harris grew up in Poulton and although she hasn’t taken up her dad’s ventriloquism, she’s still a natural performer and has been singing and dancing since the age of four at Langleys Dance Centre.

She has even appeared with her dad at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool in ‘Best of British’ produced by Duggie Chapman.

It’s Steve Hewlett, the ventriloquist who finished in fourth place on the 2013 series of Britian’s Got Talent, and a close friend of Keith Harris, who personally asked Kitty to perform at the ‘Talents of Britain’ show at the Lancaster Grand next month.

Speaking about Kitty’s inclusion in the talent show, Steve said it was a no-brainer, saying: “I’m proud to be introducing Kitty at The Grand in Lancaster this September.

“This will be a very Special moment for me, Kitty, her family and Talents of Britain, as she is not only a fantastic talent in her own right but she has been guided by wonderful parents and one of the most successful performers Great Britain has ever seen in Keith Harris.

“She will do his legacy proud.”

Steve was a long-time friend of Keith, before his death in 2015, and added that he saw him as somewhat of a mentor, he said: “I was 16 Kitty’s age) when I first worked with Keith on a TV show in 1993.

“As a young ventriloquist he was so helpful to me. When I entered BGT 2013 he was one of the close friends I asked for guidance and he was chuffed I got to the final.

“He was so encouraging and kind from that day to his last.

“He would call me just to see how I was doing and my family and just gave me his generous advice and time.”

Talents of Britain is touring this Autumn on the back of a sell-out 2015. As well as Steve Hewlett and Kitty Harris, it also features the likes of dancers Stavros Flatley, comedian Kev Orkian and impressionist Paul Burling.

Tickets are priced at £17 for adults and £15 for concessions. They’re available to buy from http://www.lancastergrand.co.uk/