Jokes Omid the chaos of current events

Comedian Omid Djalili will return to the Fylde coast on Wednesday for a stand-up gig at the Grand Theatre.

The funnyman previously played the Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion as part of his ‘Schmuck for a Night’ tour in October.

Omid was born in London but comes from an Iranian heritage and this plays a part in his stand-up shtick.

The Blackpool show is number 42 of his huge 108-date tour.

Of the tour, Omid said: “I think the show will change even while I’m on stage. It’ll be so current sometimes audiences won’t laugh until they get home and turn on the TV.

“I have no party political agenda. But I’ll talk about what’s going on around us trying to contribute to the discourse… in fact that’s what the show should have been called: ‘Schmuck Talks About What’s Going On Around Him Trying To Contribute To The Discourse’.

“I’ve become less frenetic, though. I used to dance every two minutes in between the stand up. I can’t even remember why.”

Of the interesting name, he added: “I like the word ‘schmuck’. It means ‘fool’ or buffoon. You have to be a schmuck to do comedy in today’s climate. I’m embracing the schmuck in me to take on the big issues of our day. Plus, it’s a word that ends with ‘uck’ which can only be a good thing.”

As a stand-up and acclaimed actor, Omid’s credits range from Hollywood movies and television to live productions on the West End stage. He has appeared on UK and US TV, and starred in films such as the recently Golden Globe and Oscar nominated Shaun the Sheep Movie, Mr Nice, Gladiator, Sex And The City 2, The Mummy and The Infidel.

Omid has just been seen in the BBC Four series Going Forward with Jo Brand, and made recent appearances in Dickensian for BBC1 and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man for SKY1.

He has also executive produced the acclaimed documentary We Are Many, about the global anti-war demonstrations that took place in 800 cities on February 15th 2003, to date the largest mobilisation of human beings in the history of the earth.

Tickets are priced at £26.50 and are available from 01253 743339 and blackpoolgrand.co.uk.