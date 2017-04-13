Joe Longthorne’s variety night at Blackpool’s Viva cabaret venue

There’s a jam-packed programme of shows at Blackpool’s Viva cabaret venue this weekend.

Headlining will be Joe Longthorne with his Viva Variety night on Sunday and world-renounded Elvis act Chris Connor returns on Monday.

There’s a special treat for children on Sunday with the Mad Hatters Enchanted Tea Party. Also hitting the stages will be family favourite High Jinx tonight and Sunday, comic Roy Chubby Brown and Irish singer Rose Marie on Friday night, plus Viva’s in-house shows The Ratpackers tonight, and Viva Vegas Live and the Comedy Station on Saturday.

For details or to book, go to www.vivablackpool.com.