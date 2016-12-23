Jack & the Beanstalk panto set to break records

Jack and the Beanstalk is well on track to become the Lowther Pavilion’s most successful single production.

The popular pantomime starring local heart throb Jack Wealthall as Jack Trott looks like equalling or bettering audience figures for last year’s box office smash panto, Cinderella.

There are still a few performances to go – including today – and the audiences continue to pour through the doors.

Stuart Griffin, a local company director, said: “I went along with my family on the opening night, it was such a great show we have come again.

“I can really understand why it has proved so popular, I’m sure every show will continue to sell well for the remaining performances as this pantomime is a real treat for everyone no matter what your age.”

Jack and the Beanstalk is being produced by Polka Dot Pantomimes in association with Lowther Pavilion and runs through until Friday, December 30.

Cinderella – also produced by Polka Dot Pantomimes – starring local lad Jack Wealthall pulled in over 8600 people last year.

Box office sales then were up a by a staggering 30 percent on the previous year for Aladdin.

• Tickets are still available from 01253 794221 or lowtherpavilion.co.uk.