Grundy’s new exhibition is ‘open’

Grundy Art Gallery will open the doors on its newest exhibition, on Saturday.

The ‘Blackpool Art Fayre’ aims to be a celebration of the creativity and artistic work of Blackpool residents, as well as highlighting a selection of new and old favourite works from the Grundy’s collection.

The main focus of the exhibition is an open submission exhibition, featuring works that have submitted by Fylde coast residents.

Alongside the open exhibition the gallery will be spotlighting the work of two Blackpool-based arts organisations: the Blackpool Art Society and the recently formed Abingdon Studios. This showcasing follows similar exhibitions such as ‘Rock & Pop: New prints from the Rock Factory’, held at the gallery in 2015, and offers further opportunities for locally-based artists to develop and display work.

In addition there will be a selection of new acquisitions and old favourites drawn from the Grundy’s own collection and an exhibition of works by schoolchildren from across the Fylde coast.

Coun Luke Taylor, lead member for Arts on Blackpool Council, said: “We decided to call this the ‘Blackpool Art Fayre’ with Fayre spelt in the old way to signal that this is a community celebration and site of exchange.

“It’s lifting the lid on what Fylde residents are up to artistically, and participants will also have the opportunity to sell their work if desired too.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the submissions that are sent over for the exhibition and I’m sure that we will discover some hidden artists who we can help bring their work into the public domain.”

The poster (right) for the exhibition has also been designed by local artist Carlito Juanito. Admission is free.