Get glitz and glamour from Funny Girls to beat the Monday misery

ICONS SHOW Funny Girls, Blackpool Mondays until October 30, 7.45pm

Forget the Monday blues, there’s a new dash of glitz and glamour in town to brighten the start of the working week.

For the first time in 14 years, Blackpool’s famous Funny Girls cabaret club will be opening seven nights a week during the Lights’ season with a new addition to the line-up.

The spectacular Icons Show is returning to the resort promising ‘glitz and glamour’ at the venue every Monday during the Illuminations.

Producer Geoffrey Hindmarch said: “This glittering show will out-sparkle the Blackpool Illuminations every Monday through September and October.

“Not many shows grace the stage on a Monday night in Blackpool, so where’s best to entertain the people and guests of Blackpool than the world famous Funny Girls that have been ahead of the entertainment business since opening its doors in 1994.

“The Icons Show is part of their brand new seven nights a week programme and highlights iconic music, iconic stars and iconic musical routines throughout the evening.

“Starring Funny Girls’ very own comedy star Miss Amber and the outrageous Mercedes Bendz with a full supporting cast of high-kicking glittering dancers.

“Also keeping you entertained will be the ever-glamorous DJ Chris de Bray with her witty banter and gorgeous gowns to keep you on your toes between the iconic musical interludes.

“It’s a fast-paced, non-stop hilarious show with costumes changes in a blink of an eye, slap stick comedy, the most beautiful costumes and stunning choreography - plus a dancing cow called Caroline”

Book online at www.funnygirlsonline.co.uk, or call 01235 649191.