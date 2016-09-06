Family show is an hour of ‘unadulterated silliness’

Aliens Love Underpants, The Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Underpants - even saying the word in front of a group of children can prompt fits of giggles.

So a 55-minute show all about undergarments of all shapes and sizes is the perfect recipe for an hilarious family show.

Throw in a few aliens who have a penchant for underpants, a colourful set and a very enthusiastic cast, and you’re onto a winner.

Aliens Love Underpants - based on the Claire Freedman and Ben Cort book of the same name - took to The Grand Theatre stage for the first time for a two-day run.

Adapted and directed by Adam Bampton-Smith, the production follows the simple story of Timmy, whose dreams of becoming a spaceman come true when he journeys to Planet Janet.

There he makes friends with a group of aliens and discovers why underpants keep going missing off his mum’s washing line.

Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t a sophisticated piece of theatre art; but it’s an hour of pure, unadulterated silliness.

The charming and energetic cast embody the alien puppets with great enthusiasm, babbling in alien talk so they really come to life on stage.

Complete with colourful neon effects for the spaceship, some catchy songs, dancing, and pants - lots of pants - the show kept the young audience mesmerised the whole way through.

And taught the rest of us a strong lesson - never underestimate the hilarity of underpants.

JULIA BENNETT