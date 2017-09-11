Fairytale cast for family fun musical

A dream cast has been announced for musical Shrek coming to the Opera House next May.

Former EastEnders actor Nigel Harman, who starred in the show on the West End, has brought together a cast of fairy tales for the latest UK and Ireland tour.

Steffan Harri heads the cast as the loveable ogre Shrek, with Marcus Ayton as his noble steed and companion Donkey and Samuel Holmes as Lord Farquaad. The role of Princess Fiona is to be announced.

The hit show comes to Blackpool from Tuesday, May 15 to Sunday, May 27.

Co-producer Caro Newling, from Neal Street Productions, said: “For this Shrek tour, we are excited to be working once more with Nigel Harman, with whom we have worked on many successful Neal Street projects.

“Since Shrek the Musical’s West End debut in 2011 we have opened our doors to nearly 2 million audience members nationwide.

“It’s great to be out on the road again, ten years after Neal Street co-produced the first incarnation of the show with DreamWorks Animation in Seattle and then on Broadway.’

And Nick Salmon, co-producer with Playful Productions, said: “I am thrilled that the show will be reuniting many of the talented team members who have been involved in the production since day one.

“Nigel has gone from being Lord Farquaad, in the West End to directing our touring production and Steffan, who was previously one of our hilarious Three Pigs, will be stepping into Shrek’s ogre-sized shoes.

“We can’t wait to bring this much loved story to audiences across the country once more.”

Marcus Ayton’s recent credits include Sammy Davis Jr in The Rat Pack Live, Ray Charles in A Tribute to the Brothers Live and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, while Samuel Holmes was recently seen in The Wedding Singer at the Opera House.

Based on the William Steig book and Dreamworks film of the same name, the musical features all new songs, as well as the cult Shrek anthem I’m a Believer.