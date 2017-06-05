Election is pure poetry

There’s an alternative election night special in store for fans of poetry that takes place on the Fylde coast this week.

The Lancashire Dead Good Poets Society is hosting an open mic night at Ben And Johnny’s Bar in Wood Street, in St Annes.

Dust off your poems, stand on your soap box and get it all off your chest

The event takes place, from 6.30pm.

Writers and performers will be taking the stage to share their thoughts.

And they are inviting anyone interested in hearing them – or bringing their own works – to come along on the night.

A half-time musical interlude will be provided by Grace Hannibal.

Admission is free.