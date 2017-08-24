Dirty Dancing had the time of its life in resort - and now it's back again

Twelve months ago, Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage kicked off its latest UK tour at Blackpool Opera House.

And Tuesday night will see the musical/play hybrid back in town once more, with around 400 performances under its belt since the launch last summer.

The Winter Gardens said more than 30,000 people saw the production during its 23-show run in the resort.

So there’s plenty of people keen to have the time of their life as it returns.

Winter Gardens managing director Michael Williams has hailed it as the ‘perfect Blackpool summer show’.

The now-not-so-new tour of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage follows two West End runs, two hit UK tours, and various sensational international productions.

The show is the classic story of Baby and Johnny, featuring the hit songs Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart stopping (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.

To mark the return to town, Dirty Dancing producers and the Winter Gardens commissioned a special new stick of watermelon flavoured - and patterned - rock, inspired by one of the 1980s’ cult flick’s best known quotes: “I carried a watermelon” - uttered by the story’s young heroine Baby when she awkwardly meets the devastatingly handsome Johnny.

The new creation by Rock Candy Factory at Chapel Street has been one of the trickiest to date, as the rock makers don’t typically used a coloured centre for promotional sticks as the wording doesn’t come out clearly enough.

A green and yellow-striped shell hides the pink and black ‘Dirty Dancing’ lettered pip interior.

