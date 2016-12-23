Children’s Tempest is set to whip up a storm

A production of The Tempest, specifically aimed at children, is being brought to Blackpool by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC).

It is part of a series of shows called First Encounters with Shakespeare, aiming to create live theatre for young audiences.

This tour of The Tempest will bring the excitement and wonder of Shakespeare’s work right into the heart of schools, regional theatres and local communities

The production will first visit Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School on Tuesday, February 28, before a three-day run at the Grand Theatre, starting on Thursday, March 2.

Working in partnership with the RSC and The Grand Theatre, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School is part of the RSC’s Associate Schools programme, the aim of which is to bring about a significant change in the way young people experience, engage with, and take ownership of the work of Shakespeare.

Directed by Aileen Gonsalves, and aimed at children between the age of eight and 13, the cast includes: Alison Arnopp, Laura Cairns, Elly Condron, Caleb Frederick, Sarah Kameela Impey, Darren Raymond and Oliver Towse.

Aileen said: “We are interested in exploring and immersing the audience in the magic of the island that the characters are stranded on.

“We want our young audience to help us create this enchanted place, bringing their own homemade instruments and joining in the singing with the eight-strong cast.

“The actors will respond uniquely to each new audience, who will use whatever is at their disposal – their voices, bodies, imaginations and each other - to join with us to create this unique ‘rough magic’ version of Shakespeare’s most funny, touching and fantastical tale!”

Jacqui O’Hanlon, RSC Director of Education, added: “Many of us have our first encounter with Shakespeare at school, an experience which can define our attitude to live theatre and to Shakespeare for all of our lives.

• Tickets for The Tempest are available directly from Blackpool Grand Theatre box office on 01253 290190, or you can visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.