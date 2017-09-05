A Beautiful new show will be a right royal treat

Beautiful new show is the latest addition to the Opera House’s programme for 2018.

Direct from the West End, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical sets off on its UK tour this week, and today announces a week’s run at the Winter Gardens’ theatre.

A scene from Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, which comes to Blackpool in 2018

The Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning musical will come to the resort from Monday to Saturday, June 18 to 23, with tickets going on sale on Friday at 8am.

Winter Gardens’ managing director Michael Williams said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the critically acclaimed musical, Beautiful, to Blackpool on it’s first ever UK tour.

"The show which is jam packed with iconic songs is sure to delight audiences and compliment what’s fast becoming an incredible line up of shows in 2018.”

The original West End production ran at London’s Aldwych Theatre for two and a half years. Carole King attended the opening night in February 2015, joining the cast on stage for the finale.

The show follows the inspiring true story of her rise to stardom, writing alongside husband Gerry Goffin, and her writing and friendship with Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming a successful solo act in her own right.

Carole King’s hit songs include You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman, You’ve Got A Friend, Up On The Roof and Locomotion.

The producers of the show said: “We know that the rest of the country will take this great show with the most wonderful songs to its heart.”

The tour opens on Saturday in Bradford.