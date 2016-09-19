The Gazette is proud to announce its Education Awards 2016!

These awards will celebrate primary and secondary education across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Sponsored by Blackpool & The Fylde College and BAE Systems, the awards will showcase and celebrate the very best students, teachers, schools and employees in the area.

The Gazette Education Awards 2015 at The Blackpool Tower Ballroom. All the Winners and Finalists on the stage. 30th November 2015

The campaign will recognise the achievements that schools and pupils make within the education sector on a daily basis.

There are THIRTEEN award categories. They are: School of the Year - Secondary and Primary, Pupil of the Year – Secondary and Primary,

Sustainable School, Sports Achievement, Inspirational Teacher, Unsung Hero, Young Scientist/Engineer, School Trips Award, Career Aspiration,

Creative Arts & Digital Industries and Headteacher of the Year.

For full details on each category please click here

We are inviting Gazette readers to be actively involved and support these awards by nominating worthy candidates. Executive Editor Gillian Parkinson said “The awards are a fitting way to celebrate all the good work going on in primary and secondary schools across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre. The aim is to recognise the efforts of all levels and sectors of the education system - not just high achievers. We want as many nominations as possible so we can honour schools and individuals and celebrate the undoubted young talent that exists in our area. So please get nominating now and help make our special awards evening an event to be remembered. For people to get the recognition they deserve we need those who know all about this great work to tell us. So do not miss out - make sure you nominate someone today!”

How do you nominate?

Simply send in your nomination by post to: Education Awards, The Gazette, Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool Business Park, Blackpool FY4 2DP.

Or you can email your entry to competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk

Closing date for nominations is Friday, October 21.

Your nomination should consist of your name and contact details, plus the name of the school/ person you are nominating and a brief explanation (in no more than 250 words) why they have been nominated and include their contact address and telephone number. (Sixth Forms and Nurseries are not eligible.)

A panel of judges will examine all nominations and select shortlisted finalists in each category. All finalists will be invited to a prestigious presentation evening, where the winners, as chosen by the judges, will be announced.

The Awards Evening

The Education Awards will take place at Blackpool Tower on Monday 28 th November.

The shortlisted nominees from each award category will be invited to the evening along with all the sponsors.

It is now over to you to let us know who you would like to nominate for an award and be in with the chance of winning one of these prestigious titles.

We look forward to receiving your nominations! Good Luck!