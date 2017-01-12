Sunday’s best for new outdoor plays season

There’s a Sunday-best season in store this summer as works by Charles Dickens, Arthur Conan Doyle and Hans Christian Andersen as well and Gilbert and Sullivan will all feature in Lytham Hall’s eighth annual staging of four open air plays.

All four performances this year will be on Sundays, with The Chapterhouse Theatre Company launching the 2017 season and their own summer tour on June 11 with Richard Main’s production of Dickens’ classic novel, Great Expectations, adapted for the stage by Laura Turner.

Illyria then return to the Hall for three shows – a new production on Sunday, July 9 of Conan Doyle’s adventure The Lost World, from which the Jurassic Park story developed; Gilbert and Sullivan’s acclaimed comic opera The Mikado will on August 20, and a week later, its adaptation of one of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Emperor’s New Clothes. The summer’s first three productions will all start at 6pm, and The Emperor’s New Clothes at 4pm.

Last summer’s family show at the Hall, Danny, the Champion of the World, drew the biggest attendance of Illyria’s nationwide tour to 80 venues.

Hall season organiser Julian Wilde said: “I think the balance next summer will have strong appeal. In response to many requests we have again chosen weekend dates for all the performances and kept the family show on the August Bank Holiday weekend. There will be no increase in ticket prices.”

Details of how to obtain tickets are set to be released next month.