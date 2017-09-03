Spectacular kite festival gets off the ground in style

The spectacular St Annes International Kite Festival is up, up and away in great style

The free, family fun event - now in its sixth year - took place yesterday and is on again today between 11am and 5pm.

However, as an added bonus, it started with a bit of a bang on Friday evening when, new for this year, there was the first St Annes illuminated night fly, music and firework display to mark the start of the festival.

The festival features a whole host of attractions, such as: Team kite flying to music; solo performances; giant inflatable kites; teddy parachuting; a live music stage; children’s funfair; bouncy castles; donkey rides; a kite shop; Samba band; art fair and more.

Joined by the Al-Farsi Kite Team from Kuwait, kite clubs and flyers from across the UK are bringing the summer holidays to a spectacular close.

The skies above St Annes seafront have been awash with colour as fabulous display kites take to the air on the beach adjacent to the pier.

This amazing kite photograph was captured in full flight by Lancashire Post social media editor Iain Lynn.