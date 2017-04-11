School of Rock stars join Slimefest line up

Stars of the Nickelodeon hit series, School of Rock, Breanna Yde and Ricardo Hurtardo will appear live at Nickelodeon’s Slimefest.

The event is taking place at The Arena, Blackpool Pleasure Beach from October 21 to 23.

Ricardo Hurtardo

4,000 people attended last year’s event and the stars of this year’s extended festival can’t wait to get involved.

“Slimefest is going to Rock! I’ve never been to Blackpool before and cannot wait to meet our UK fans,” said Breanna

Ricardo said “This will be my first visit to the UK.

“I am looking forward to seeing Blackpool and releasing tonnes of slime on the Slimefest audiences.

Blackpool hosted Slimefest for the first time in 2016

“I am sure that we are going to have an awesome time!”

Breanna stars as Tomika in School of Rock.

Prior to School of Rock, Breanna played Frankie Hathaway in hit Nickelodeon series, The Haunted Hathaways and Zoey in the film Santa Hunters.

Ricardo Hurtado stars as drum player Freddy in School of Rock.

Hosted by Nickelodeon presenters Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, Slimefest will feature special performances from Diversity and appearances from Breanna Yde and Ricardo Hurtardo. #

Two shows will take place each day, at 1pm and 6pm.

More acts are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket options include seated arena tickets and Slimepit standing area access.