Reggae giants UB40 wow Bloomfield Road audience

Reggae and pop collective UB40 visited Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road stadium as part of their eleven date Grandslam UK 2017 tour.

Supports for the night came in the form of Level 42 and Raging Fyah.

Raging Fyah provided a good selection from their two albums, most notably their song, “Judgment Day” pleased the crowd.

No Level 42 set would be complete without “Lessons In Love”, providing a polished all round performance.

Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue, backed by a fantastic eight piece reggae band, entertained the crowd for over two hours, with many not wanting them to stop. UB40 got their set under way with great crowd participation, with Ali cheering “Blackpool big love, Blackpool big love”.

In light of recent events in Manchester, this was well received by all.

Swelled by a crowd of all ages, the band mixed up some family favourites with some new songs from their recent album ‘Silhouette’. It didn’t take long for the crowd to get into the mood, singing along to “Here I am” and “I Got You Babe.” With arms aloft and waving along, that strong accented beat took hold with, “Kingston Town,” and “Many Rivers to Cross.”

The encore started with a five minute drum solo which went into, “Food for Thought”. All time classics, “I Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and “Cherry on Baby” quickly followed.

The band finished off by singing everyone’s favourite, “Red Red Wine”. Everyone left Bloomfield Road, knowing the thrill of seeing reggae legends in what was a thoroughly enjoyable evening.

Matthew Swallow