Projectors all set for old film classics in port

A trio of vintage films from the yesteryear of the silver screen are to be shown in Fleetwood.

The classic black-and-white films are to be screened by the Emmanuel Church at the old Mount Methodist Church’s memorial hall, Seabank Road, on the last Monday of each month.

Robert Donat in The 39 Steps

It is decades since such old films from the so called golden age of cinema were shown in the town’s long-lost picture houses.

But Claire Chantrell, assistant pastor at Emmanuel Church, says the trial run of the Monthly Monday Matinee series - to start next week - may be extended if successful.

Emmanuel Church has finally completed its acquisition of the former Mount Methodist Church premises, after a lengthy process, and is now keen to reach out into the local community. The new name for the church building is Emmanuel church @The Mount - one of three churches run by Emmanuel in the town - and a range of activities are planned for the year ahead.

The film sessions begin on Monday January 30 with the 1935 version of ‘The 39 Steps’ with Robert Donat directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

Next up, on Monday February 27, is ‘A Matter of Life and Death’, a highly rated 1946 firm starring David Niven and directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger.

The last of the three, a 1938 version of Pygmalion starring Leslie Howard, will be screened on Monday March 27.

All the films will be shown at 1.30pm, with the doors opening at 1.15pm and entry is free.

Claire said: “The aim is to connect with people from the community. We have decided to screen them in the afternoon because some of the older people who would like these films do get a bit scared to go out at night. It also gives things that old time matinee feel. The films will be screened in a warm environment with refreshments and perhaps a few typical cinema treats. We look forward to meeting anyone who would like to join us.”