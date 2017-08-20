PICTURES: Lytham 1940’s Wartime Weekend

Have your say

Visitors were able to step back into the 1940s at a festival in Lytham this weekend.

They got to don costumes from the period, have their hair done in the style of the day and take part in battle re enactments.

Picture by Julian Brown 19/08/17 Action during one of the demonstrations Lytham 1940s Festival

“It’s been fantastic, the crowds were heaving,” said Fylde councillor Cheryl Little, who is chairman of tourism and leisure committee.

“When I left Lytham Piazza on Saturday night visitors and people who live here were still dancing in the open air, doing the Lambeth walk.

“It was like a street party, it was honestly fantastic.”

The wartime festival, which is in its eighth year, was held at Lytham Green over Saturday and Sunday.

There were historic jeeps to look at, memorabilia stalls to peruse, educational talks to sit in on and demonstrations of life in the 1940s, including how to use dolly washers.

“It’s like a living history,” said coun Little.

To really provide an element of authenticity to the free event a American helicopter called a Huey was even marshalled in onto the field on Friday evening for people to appreciate.

Organisers say between 30,000 and 40,000 dropped into the festival over the weekend.