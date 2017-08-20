PICTURES: Fylde Country show

Have your say

Dancing sheep and motorbike stunt riders were just some of the main attractions at an action packed Fylde Country show this weekend.

It’s the third annual country show which featured all sorts of farming-related activities, displays and stalls at The Show Field near Kirkham.

Picture by Julian Brown 19/08/17 Oliver Thackray (7) and Shannon Burrow (9) on donkeys Casper and Leo Fylde Country Show, Kirkham

“The motorbike show was absolutely amazing,” said one of the organisers David Martin.

“The had me lying in the floor and jumped over me. The children were not amused.

“At the sheep show visitors could watch how to sheer sheep.

“There was also the Punch and Judy Show going on in the beer tent, the atmosphere was really good.”

While some visitors to the show on Saturday might have been put off by the rain the show ground was busier on Sunday as the weather cleared.

“It was a bit tender under foot on Saturday,” said David.

Youngsters and adults alike could explore a display of tractors, trucks, jeeps, land rovers and motorbikes and then grab a bite to eat at the food marquee.

There were also farm animals to meet including chickens, goats, sheep, pigs and even a bee display.

A queue for donkey rides never diminished and Fylde Ukelele Band provided the musical accompaniment for the weekend.

The Fylde Country show is organised by the same team behind June’s Fylde and Vintage and Farm Show, which has been going for eight years.