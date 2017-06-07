Open display shows off talents of star artists

Members of Lytham St Annes Art Society made the most of some glorious weekend weather to show off their works at their annual open air exhibition in St Annes town centre.

The artworks attracted plenty of interest from passing shoppers and visitors and society committee member Robin Theobald said: “It was a very successful weekend and we really couldn’t have wished for better conditions.

Cath Swarbrick with some of her works at the Lytham St Annes Art Society's open air exhibition

“The annual open air displays in St Annes and Lytham are well established on the Society calendar and work as a great awareness exercise as well as offering the public the opportunity to buy some of our works.

“Thanks to everyone who came along.”

The outdoor show in Lytham is set for the weekend of August 5 and 6. In the meantime, the Society will be staging its summer exhibition at its studio in Haven Road, Lytham from July 1 to 22.

Anne and Arnold Schofield with some of their artworks