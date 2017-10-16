YolanDa brings love and politics to jazz

One of the UK’s best saxophonists, YolanDa Brown, is set to appear at Preston’s Charter Theatre on October 21 as part of her new album tour.

The headliner at the recent Ribble Valley Jazz Festival is to play Lancashire again, promoting her new album Love Politics War.

The new album features special guests Bill Laurance (pianist from multiple Grammy winners Snarky Puppy), Floacist, from Grammy winning UK group Floetry, Dame Evelyn Glennie (three times Grammy winning percussionist), and vocalists Phebe Edwards and Raheem Devaughn.

YolanDa said: “I wanted to create an album that reflected the current state of the world with its political tensions and its numerous uprisings and protests –with the underlying message that love conquers all.”

Love Politics War follows the success of her debut album April Showers and May Flowers, which debuted at No.1 on both the iTunes and Amazon Jazz charts.

As well as a top notch musical pedigree, two times MOBO Award winner YolanDa has been selected as a celebrity ambassador for many organisations including the Prince’s Trust, Children and the Arts, Plan UK, and Greater London Assembly’s “Learn Music London” Campaign. She has also been invited to meet the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace.

YolanDa studied to PhD level and was selected by Gordon Brown as one of the top 30 black students in the UK.

She has also been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Arts by the University of East London. This year she has performed on a British Airways flight with Nicole Sherzinger en route to Mardi Gras in New Orleans and is currently writing a series of children’s books as well as having a burgeoning parallel career as a broadcaster for TV and radio.

Other facts about YolanDa include: She is a foodie and can also complete a Rubik’s cube in under five minutes… on a good day! She speaks Spanish and the now mother of a three-year-old daughter has in the past toured with Billy Ocean, The Temptations, Errol Brown and Diana Krall.

