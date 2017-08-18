Will the real Elvis please stand up?

As fans around the world marked the anniversary of his death this week, we take a look back through the archive at Elvis’ lasting legacy in Blackpool

If you happened to be passing by the Winter Gardens last month, you could have been forgiven for thinking Elvis wasn’t dead...

Elvis died 40 years ago this week

But while fans and tribute acts flock to Blackpool each year to keep his music alive, this week marked 40 years since the king of rock ‘n’ roll died in Memphis.

The singer and actor – whose hits include Jailhouse Rock and Blue Suede Shoes – has fans across the globe and the countless tributes acts still performing at testament to his enduring popularity.

From hit stage shows to the annual Elvis convention – which threatened to leave thousands of fans disappointed this year after the organisers pulled out, only for the Winter Gardens to step in and save the day – Elvis’ music lives on in Blackpool.

As fans around the world marked the anniversary of his death this week, we took a look back through the archive at Elvis’ lasting legacy in Blackpool.