Will Smith's in town - it's confirmed!

Music fans, it's official: Will Smith is in town

As support acts hyped the crowd, behind the scenes, Mayor of Blackpool Ian Coleman, deputy mayor Gary Coleman and deputy mayoress Debbie Coleman had the privilege of meeting the man himself and chatting to Will Smith.

Phats and Small get the crowd jumping

And the Gazette has seen a photo to prove it.

Mayor Coleman said: "He was very friendly and he's really pleased to be here in Blackpool.

"He said he's enjoying being by the sea and is pleased to be here with us."

Music lovers have travelled from far and wide to see Hollywood star Will Smith and friend and collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff perform in the resort.

Earlier in the night, songstress Lina was first to take to the stage.

The Voice Israel winner opened the gig on the Tower Festival Headland saying: "I'm so happy to be here.

"I'm so grateful to Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff for picking me.

"Blackpool, enjoy your night. I love you!"Phats and Small got the crowd jumping and waving with their bass-heavy dance hit Got To Turn Around and dropping in dance classics such as Hey Boy Hey Girl and U Got The Love, hyping up the party vibe.

Fat Man Scoop took it to another level with a massive burst of energy and fun, with hit Be Faithful sending the crowd wild.