Tribute act takes flight for 20th anniversary

Often acclaimed as the world’s top Eagles tribute act, The Illegal Eagles return Blackpool’s Grand Theatre next month.

The seasoned group are celebrating 20 years of international touring.

With tight harmonies, acute attention to detail and masterful showmanship, The Illegal Eagles are as good as the real thing for many Eagles fans around the world

A spokesman said: “They create an impressive mastery of the Eagles distinctive sound of The Eagles with both flare and impressive authenticity, have won them mass acclaim on an international level. For their special 20 th anniversary tour, The Illegal Eagles bring you their strongest and most popular show to date. Performing all of the classic Eagles hits including hits Hotel California, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Take it to the Limit, Life in the Fast Lane and many more.

“The Illegal Eagles are regularly praised for their ability to recreate the authentic and distinctive sound of The Eagles with confidence, flair and precision – skills which have won them global acclaim.

• The Illegal Eagles, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Sunday, July 2. Call (01253) 290190 to book.