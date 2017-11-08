Starsailor on the menu for big Christmas shindig at Guild Hall

Indie four-piece Starsailor are set to cap-off a resurgent 2017 with a Preston gig billed as an end of year extravaganza.

Tickets are now on sale for the Butter Pies and Lullabies event at the Guild Hall on Wednesday, December 20.

The band – which has its roots a short trip down the M6 in Wigan – released its fifth studio album All This Life earlier this year, their first since 2009.

The Preston gig over the festive season will therefore hand devoted fans the chance to see the revitalised guitar-pop veterans showcase the new tracks that have attracted critical acclaim.

And for those fans who may have experienced Starsailor dropping off their musical radar since the band’s early 2000s pomp, frontman James Walsh said they have not moved too far away from their catchy signature sound.

He said: “Recording the album was an intense and rewarding experience and we’re excited to get it out there. There’s a good mix of the aspects of the band people know and love, and a few changes in direction.”

Highlights of 2017 for the Silence is Easy four-piece include previewing some of their new material at the Isle of Wight Festival, featuring at the British Summer Time at Hyde Park event and embarking on their own headlining UK tour. Butter Pies and Lullabies will feature old favourites, new tracks and even some “obscure” offerings.

Tickets are available at www.seetickets.com.