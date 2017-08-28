So DJ Jazzy Jeff, why did you come to Blackpool?

Here in Blackpool, we're used to seeing the odd megastar drop in.

They come for the sea air, the northern charm, the warm welcome - what's not to like?

The message posted on Instagram

But when Will Smith introduced his mate DJ Jazzy Jeff to our fine town, he was moved to write us, well, a bit of a love letter.

Not long after wowing crowds on the headline with a phenomenal set, the American record producer, DJ, actor and comedian took to social media to say a few kind words about his visit.

In it, he appeared to tackle some doubters.

"People told us this was the wrong place to do a show" he said.

"Why Blackpool??? I say Why Not???"

Like every visitor to the Fylde coast, Jazz (as we like to call him) left with a lot of love for Lancashire, going as far as to say it was "..one of the greatest moments of my life".

Well, cheers Jazz. You and your fresh mate are welcome back anytime.