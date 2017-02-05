Singer Keith to kick off Folk club’s new year

Singer and comedian Keith Donnelly will kick-start the new year at St Annes Folk Club.

The club – which takes place at the Pavilion Cafe in Ashton Gardens – has been running for three years now and has sell out audiences each month.

Donnelly headlines the first concert of 2017 and is well known in the folk scene.

Hailing from the north east, he has worked with a wide variety of artists and counts Jasper Carrott and Phil Cool among his fans.

He has played at folk festivals and clubs throughout the UK and Europe, and is well known for his entertaining stories as well as his songs.

“Keith has been around for years and is always quite hard to book because he’s so busy playing gigs,” said folk club organiser Steve Canavan, who is also a Gazette columnist.

“I’ve seen him a few times now and I’ve never been disappointed – he’s a terrific performer and it’s going to be a cracking way to start the year off.”

Donnelly’s concert at St Annes Folk Club takes place on Saturday February 11.

Tickets are available by emailing lsafolkclub@hotmail.com and are priced £7.