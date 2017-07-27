REVIEW: Walk Like A Man, Grand Theatre, Blackpool

With shoes as polished as their performance, the unmistakeable sound of this ultimate Four Seasons tribute act rocked the Grand Theatre’s hallowed Frank Matcham walls.

Frankie Valli sound-alike Dale Adams - with spine-tingling vocals - fronts the cast in this sophisticated production, featuring some of the most iconic sounds of the Sixties and Seventies.

The show debuted at the Grand back in October, and impressed so much it’s been booked for a five week, summer season run.

Written and created by ex-West End Jersey Boys performer Mark Halliday and choreographed by Joanne Dalladay, the four likeable guys not only sounded good but their fancy yet masculine footwork and armography was spot on.

There was plenty of audience participation and banter between themselves and the ladies in the audience, including the memorable one-liner “I may not be Barney Rubble, but I could sure make your Bedrock.”

And it made audience member Tracey’s night as she was plucked from the stalls to go on stage to dance with and be serenaded by each of the guys.

The New Jersey magic was largely due to the four piece on-stage band who tastefully, but almost invisibly, drove the pace forward from the misty shadows of the atmospherically lit set.

The catalogue of songs was extensive and all the goodies were there with delicious harmonies and a terrific solo version of My Eyes Adored You.

An a cappella version of Blue Moon from the Fifties was particularly pleasing for fans.

Popular with the large audience was Big Girls Don’t Cry, Ragdoll and What a Night.

Sherry, December 63 (What A Night), Bye Bye Baby and many more were also featured.

There was dancing in the aisles and a standing ovation at the end of a memorable evening of quality entertainment.

The show runs Tuesday to Sunday, with matinees on Wednesdays and Saturdays, until August 27.

Tickets cost from £18.50. To book, call 01253 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.