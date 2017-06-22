REVIEW: Super show brings resort's Boy home

With a display to rival Blackpool Tower, the Pet Shop Boys burst on to the Empress Ballroom stage in a blaze of light and sound.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe - one of Blackpool’s most famous sons - were back in town once again, and fans took them to their hearts.

While it was hot on the streets, the packed Empress Ballroom took things to another level for 90 minutes of pure electro-pop perfection.

Tennant and Lowe played their crowd at every turn, mixing the 80s chart hits with their newer tracks, the tour is in support of last year’s album release - Super, to shape the night.

Just as anyone not quite totally up on their vast catalogue of music might have been drifting off, in came another pop classic to take the night up to the next level.

The biggest reactions came for the likes of West End Girls, It’s A Sin and remixed versions of Left To My Own Devices and Go West bringing the main show to a close.

On a sticky midsummer’s night, Tennant opened the show in a sharp suit, before changing into a kilt - surely welcoming the breeze - before wrapping himself in a golden tin foil bomber jacket.

How the 62 year old - yes, 62 - stayed standing is a mystery. His distinctive voice still holds strong.

It may be more than 30 years since they first hit the charts, but Tennant and former Arnold School pupil Lowe, 57, showed absolutely no signs of stopping.

Introducing the backing musicians, Tennant threw in a nod to his local band mate, saying: “And Chris Lowe from South Shore, Blackpool,” to a rapturous response.

Anyone hoping to have caught a glimpse of the local lad back home will have been disappointed though - as has always been his Pet Shop Boys trademark, Lowe stayed hidden behind his keyboards and computers, with various hats helping him maintain a low profile while Tennant soaked up the limelight.

Closing the night with an encore of Domino Dancing followed by a Suburbia/Always On My Mind mash up he added: “Blackpool you’re all incredible singers, you should go into showbusiness.

“It’s great to be here and we’ll be back soon, I hope.”

While the audience took in a huge age range, from early 20s to late 60s - maybe even beyond - come the end of the night, there’s no doubt we were all The Pop Kids.